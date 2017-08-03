24°
St Patrick's claim touch football title

3rd Aug 2017 5:14 PM
CHAMPIONS: (Back, from left) Nick Ellems, Lachlan Hall, Joe Chapman, Sam Dugdale, Chris Humphris, Zack Lindenberg, Michelle Tappin and (front, from left) Emily Kapernick, Ruby Earsman, Shannon Wilton, Georgia Garrels and Caitlin Urwin.
CHAMPIONS: (Back, from left) Nick Ellems, Lachlan Hall, Joe Chapman, Sam Dugdale, Chris Humphris, Zack Lindenberg, Michelle Tappin and (front, from left) Emily Kapernick, Ruby Earsman, Shannon Wilton, Georgia Garrels and Caitlin Urwin.

ST PATRICK'S has been named Champion School of the Day at the recent Sunshine Coast All Schools Championships held in Glasshouse Mountains.

The Gympie school entered three teams in the competition and was up against schools from the Sunshine Coast, Hervey Bay, Kingaroy area, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Toowoomba.

St Patrick's touch co-ordinator Michelle Tappin said the school was setting the standard for the sport in Gympie.

"This is a group of well rounded young people that not only achieve highly in touch but other sports as well,” she said.

"They perform well academically and many hold college senior leadership positions - both school captains and several house captains are in the team.”

Tappin and her husband Jason, who also works at the St Patrick's, have been coaching St Patrick's teams for 0 years.

"The past six years we have been running them every Monday night in the local competition,” Tappin said.

"We go to the Sunshine Coast All Schools Championships each year as well as the state All Schools (held in October over five days in Brisbane).”

Tappin said the school's success had come about by having St Patrick's representative teams play all year together in the two seasons of the local touch competition.

"This senior team has been together now for two years and won the senior Gympie mixed touch final last season,” she said.

"Playing strong adult teams weekly has helped developed their skills and teamwork to a very high level.”

Tappin said the future was bright for the school's touch program.

"These players are showing great potential and are the future of St Pat's touch,” she said.

