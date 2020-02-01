‘S**t it’s a manual’: Accused wannabe car thief’s epic fail

Richards was allegedly found with the victim’s stolen car keys in her handbag.

A WOULD-be car thief, who allegedly slashed a woman with a knife during a struggle for her car keys, fled after she realised it was a manual vehicle, a court has heard.

Brisbane Magistrates Court was told the woman had been packing belongings in her car, at 10.15pm last night at Indooroopilly, when she was approached by two women.

Two men were allegedly waiting across the road, acting as lookouts, the court was told.

Sergeant Trevor Perry said Julie-Anne Richards, who is charged with five offences, allegedly produced a knife and told the car owner: "Don't scream. Give me your car keys."

Sgt Perry said as Richards tried to grab the car keys she cut the woman on her forearm.

When both women fell to the ground the car owner dropped the keys and Richards grabbed them, the court was told.

When Richards got in the car with the keys she said: "S. t, it's a manual" and then all four fled, Sgt Perry said.

After the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, police found a knife sheath near the scene of the alleged robbery scene.

The court heard when police found the four people walking nearby they gave chase and all were arrested.

Richards was allegedly found with the victim's stolen car keys in her handbag.

Richards appeared in court charged with armed robbery with actual violence in company, entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and receiving tainted property.

She did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until Monday.

Jesse Charles Hallett, 18, who allegedly acted as a lookout during the robbery, appeared in court charged with armed robbery in company with actual violence.

Hallett was remanded on bail, on condition that he have no contact with Richards and another female co-accused.