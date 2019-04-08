St George mum takes on CSG giant

BIG WIN: Knitting Nannas' Leanne Brummel, pictured here presenting a poster to a touring group of NT landholders as they made their way to Canberra last year.

A ST George mother battling the coal seam gas industry has forced an energy company to rethink its plan to dispose of fracking fluids near Surat.

Leanne Brummell wrote to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science requesting a review, arguing against several conditions granted to Armour Energy's plan to infill drill 21 wells, and frack what would be a total of 40 wells near Surat.

Ms Brummel said Surat was home to more than 400 people, as well as being home of the famous Cobb & Co Changing Station Museum, and she feared the drilling of fracking wells near the town would hurt tourism.

"There are also concerns fracking will irreversibly damage the cultural and environmental values of the nearby Balonne River," she said.

"While I have as yet been unable to stop the company from fracking, I'm pleased I have convinced the department to amend the original approval for Armour Energy to place more constraints on waste fracking fluid management.

"This ruling by the department shows that ordinary people like myself can, when armed with the right information, successfully fight against the fracking industry."

Ms Brummel said the flow-back water produced from fracking was toxic, so anything done to improve its disposal was beneficial to the community.

"It is still disappointing that the government will allow this company to frack so close to this town, especially given its historical significance."