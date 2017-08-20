Older Australians have the one proper excuse for finding the idea of same sex marriage difficult, having grown up in a period of our history when it wasn't simply frowned upon to be gay, it was illegal.

ALAN (Haak), I assume you missed The Gympie Times restating what was attributed to me: "Bruce said he did not use the word bigot”.

I'm not anti-old people: I am old people.

From that to "okay to be gay” to them marrying is maybe a step too far for such an ingrained prejudice.

I get that.

Now I freely admit I'm wary of religions, but I generally quite like religious folk.

That said, my beef in relation to same sex marriage is firmly set against religious institutions who should stop attempting to instruct people who aren't part of their congregation.

Regarding your wonderful fire and brimstone sermon on the "one true standard for true morals”, your conviction you know God's mind seems surprising given within your faith's umbrella there's such varied Biblical interpretations.

Hundreds of splinter groups all saying they have it right and the others, of course, are the false prophets (Matthew 7:15-20).

Regarding your odd inquiry about cloth nappies, I confirm I've extensive encounters with them - none good and lots involving rashes and soaked bedding.

Thankfully, lots has changed on that front since those heady days of "poofta bashings”, cassette tapes and camera-less phones.

Responding to your assertion my family is living on "all that government (family) support” we receive, I politely mention we both have businesses we work, submitting returns and paying our share, unlike churches who don't and still feel they should have a say in state matters.

For me, SSM comes down to discrimination at its core.

The pro-marriage equality side of the debate isn't about more rights for our gay citizens but that these Australians deserve the same rights as the rest of us.

I'm an atheist and no biblical scholar, but maybe check out James 4:11-12 and Matthew 7:1-5.

