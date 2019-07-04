Squirting dildo thief caught on camera
This tattooed man walked out of a sex shop north of Brisbane without paying for a 7.5" squirting dildo and other "personal items". Unluckily for the thief, CCTV cameras captured every moment of the bizarre robbery.
The man was caught on CCTV footage stealing a 7.5" squirting dildo, a sex machine stand and other accessories related to the machine.
The man told the shop attendant at the BeDaring adult shop at Caboolture South that he had a similar device at home.
The store's social media page shared the CCTV footage of the incident, filmed in the early hours of Saturday morning on June 29.
"This person was in such a hurry in his fresh (as f---) pink kicks, he forgot to pay for a 7.5" squirting dildo and sex machine stand on his way out of our Caboolture store!" the caption read.
The man was dressed in dark clothing, a tan cap and pink and purple sneakers.
He had a distinctive neck tattoo.
A police spokesman said investigations were continuing.
