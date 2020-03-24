Menu
Spunky plover plays chicken with tourist train

by Peter Carruthers
24th Mar 2020 7:18 AM
AMID coronavirus chaos the story of how this pint-sized plover survived a run-in with a tourist train restores all faith in the enduring kindness of the human spirit.

Approaching Junction Creek in the Mt Surprise area Savannahlander train driver Wil Kemp noticed a protective pair of parents trying their hardest to ward off the approaching train.

On closer inspection of the tracks through the windscreen Mr Kemp noticed the object of their distress.

"A lot of us can recognise that protective behaviour of parents when we see it so I brought the train a stop and could just see their little bundle of joy huddled amongst ballast next to the track," he said.

A baby masked lapwing came face-to-face with a 1000 tonne rival in a real David and Goliath-style confrontation last week.
Working hard on the brakes, the train driver powered down the locomotive and rendered assistance to the young plover.

"Mum and dad were pretty upset about me moving their chick away from the line but personally I have dealt with a lot worse from wildlife over the years, so I got the little one to a safe place with no worries," he said.

"This was probably one of the cutest animals I have seen in the savannah and I won't forget this experience anytime soon."

