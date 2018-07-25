Spruce-up of popular Gympie watering hole part of $169k plan

PLANTED: Matt Moessinger works at the Sands as council continues to upgrade the popular spot

PLANTED: Matt Moessinger works at the Sands as council continues to upgrade the popular spot Renee Albrecht

RAINFOREST restoration near the Mary River is under way at the Sands as Gympie Regional Council continues to spruce up the region.

The $169,000 Mary River Trail Rainforest Restoration Project work will be done in two parts with the aim of improving canopy and ground cover for walkers and trail users and help with natural regeneration of the rainforest.

The two stages will be completed by the end of this financial year.

The project is jointly funded by the Federal Government ($40,000 20 Million Trees Grant) and the council ($129,000 from the environment levy).

The Sands in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

New trees at the Sands are not the only part of the River to Rail Trail progressing in the region.

Detailed design on Stage 2 of the trail is now under way.

Gavin Brosnan and Jake Ahern. Renee Albrecht

A preferred path has been identified which will run from the Sands to Victoria Bridge Conservation Area and One Mile Sports Complex, past the aquatic centre and up to the Historic Rail Station on Tozer St.

Stage 2 is a $1 million project from the State Government's Works for Queensland, and must be completed by June 30 next year.