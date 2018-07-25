Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PLANTED: Matt Moessinger works at the Sands as council continues to upgrade the popular spot
PLANTED: Matt Moessinger works at the Sands as council continues to upgrade the popular spot Renee Albrecht
Council News

Spruce-up of popular Gympie watering hole part of $169k plan

scott kovacevic
by
25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAINFOREST restoration near the Mary River is under way at the Sands as Gympie Regional Council continues to spruce up the region.

The $169,000 Mary River Trail Rainforest Restoration Project work will be done in two parts with the aim of improving canopy and ground cover for walkers and trail users and help with natural regeneration of the rainforest.

The two stages will be completed by the end of this financial year.

The project is jointly funded by the Federal Government ($40,000 20 Million Trees Grant) and the council ($129,000 from the environment levy).

The Sands in Gympie.
The Sands in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

New trees at the Sands are not the only part of the River to Rail Trail progressing in the region.

Detailed design on Stage 2 of the trail is now under way.

Gavin Brosnan and Jake Ahern.
Gavin Brosnan and Jake Ahern. Renee Albrecht

A preferred path has been identified which will run from the Sands to Victoria Bridge Conservation Area and One Mile Sports Complex, past the aquatic centre and up to the Historic Rail Station on Tozer St.

Stage 2 is a $1 million project from the State Government's Works for Queensland, and must be completed by June 30 next year.

environment gympie council gympie environment gympie regional council mary river
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    New rules for Gympie councillors, airport on agenda today

    premium_icon New rules for Gympie councillors, airport on agenda today

    Council News Over-50s housing development also up for debate also on the list as council meets for another go-around.

    • 25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Bad Christmas, dangerous New Year and now jail

    premium_icon Bad Christmas, dangerous New Year and now jail

    News DV woman's year started badly and has not got better: court

    • 25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    This ambo attacker was the last person you would expect

    premium_icon This ambo attacker was the last person you would expect

    News Dazed man had no recollection of Langshaw incident after car crash

    • 25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Kids, 12 and 14, force mum on Gympie crime spree

    premium_icon Kids, 12 and 14, force mum on Gympie crime spree

    News Court told of 7K burglary rampage

    • 25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners