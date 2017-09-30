Spring zing

This whiskey marinated barbecue chicken with apple slaw and chipotle mayonnaise is sure to put some spring in your step.

This whiskey marinated barbecue chicken with apple slaw and chipotle mayonnaise is sure to put some spring in your step.

INGREDIENTS:

1 medium to large free range Chicken

1 lemon

For the marinade:

2 nips whiskey of your choice (even rum if you prefer)

200ml extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon sea salt

For the slaw:

½ drum head cabbage shredded

1 red capsicum sliced

1 red onion sliced thinly

3 green apples grated

200ml whole egg mayonnaise

1 teaspoon sea salt

For the chipotle mayonnaise:

200ml whole egg mayonaise

2 tablespoon chipotle tabasco

Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for more great recipes from James Barnden, resident chef for Gympie Style magazine.

METHOD:

Step 1

Prepare the chicken by cutting down the backbone so you can press it flat and butterfly it.

Step 2

Mix all the marinade ingredients together and rub thoroughly into the chicken. Allow to marinade for an hour in the refrigerator. Meanwhile mix the 200ml mayonnaise and 2 tablespoons of chipotle Tabasco for the sauce and refrigerate until needed.

Step 3

Prepare the slaw by mixing all the ingredients together and massaging it between your fingers to help mix the ingredients evenly, and refrigerate until needed.

Step 4

Make sure your barbecue plate is hot and place your chicken skin side down. You want the skin to get nice and crispy and slightly blackened. Once you are happy with the skin, flip the chicken, squeeze the juice of a lemon over it then turn the heat down to medium/low. If you have a hood you can close that to finish the cooking off. If you don't have a hood, you can cover the chicken with a large metal bowl or baking tray. You can tell when the chicken is cooked when you can twist the leg bone freely without resistance. Once cooked, loosely cover the chicken with alfoil and allow to rest for five to 10 minutes.

Step 5

Serve how you would like. I prefer to place each component on serving platters and let your guests help themselves, or you could carve the chicken and plate it for them, it's up to you.

(Serves four)