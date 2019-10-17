Spot the croc: Stickybeak saltie checks out fishos
AN INQUISITIVE crocodile has been spotted lurking near fishermen on the Johnstone River in Innisfail as it tries to scope out an easy meal of fish.
Justine Porter saw the 3m-long saltie putting about the river while an angler was sitting on the bottom step of a jetty.
He quickly climbed a few rungs after getting the message.
"This is the public jetty near the fish co-op," Mrs Porter said.
"He is just swimming up and down the bank on the town side and checking out the steps every so often.
"At night we can see a second croc on the other banks eyes with the torch."
Mrs Porter did not want the reptile removed from the waterway.
She just wanted to make sure residents were being sensible.
"He is happy in his habitat - we just need to be croc wise," she said.