Sportsbet odds reveal Gympie election winners, losers

Favourites have been listed ahead of the state election. Jessica Lamb

ONE Nation's resurgence in Gympie is proving to be a popular punt for gamblers, with the party the best backed so far in the upcoming state election at $6.50.

Despite their popularity, Sportsbet has placed Gympie candidate Tony Perrett as the odds-on favourite to retain the electoral seat for the LNP at $1.10. Labor ($26) and the Greens ($41) round out the field, but nobody has backed either one yet.

Out west in the Nanango electorate, it is looking to be an even closer fight for LNP candidate Deb Frecklington. While the LNP is listed at $1.20, One Nation is close behind at $3.50 with Labor ($34) and the Greens ($51) bringing up the rear.

Heading south to Noosa, there looks to be a three way battle between the LNP ($1.20), the Greens ($7) and Labor ($9). One Nation is the outsider at $26.

State-wide Sportsbet is favouring no hung parliament at $1.70, while anyone looking to back a hung result is getting a $2.10 return.

In the event of a hung parliament, a coalition between the LNP and One Nation is favoured at $1.27.

A Labor-One Nation pairing is set at $3.60, and an ALP-Greens combination is at $8.

For those looking for the absolute outsider, a Greens-One Nation deal would has a return of $501.

The type of government favoured is a Labor Party majority at $2.30 with a slim margin over an LNP minority party at $2.60.

Labor is favoured by a small margin as the party to provide the state's next Premier at $1.75, with the LNP close behind at $2 and One Nation a distant third at $21.

Please remember to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, you can call Gambling Help on 1800858858.