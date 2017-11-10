Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sportsbet odds reveal Gympie election winners, losers

Favourites have been listed ahead of the state election.
Favourites have been listed ahead of the state election. Jessica Lamb
scott kovacevic
by

ONE Nation's resurgence in Gympie is proving to be a popular punt for gamblers, with the party the best backed so far in the upcoming state election at $6.50.

Despite their popularity, Sportsbet has placed Gympie candidate Tony Perrett as the odds-on favourite to retain the electoral seat for the LNP at $1.10. Labor ($26) and the Greens ($41) round out the field, but nobody has backed either one yet.

Out west in the Nanango electorate, it is looking to be an even closer fight for LNP candidate Deb Frecklington. While the LNP is listed at $1.20, One Nation is close behind at $3.50 with Labor ($34) and the Greens ($51) bringing up the rear.

Heading south to Noosa, there looks to be a three way battle between the LNP ($1.20), the Greens ($7) and Labor ($9). One Nation is the outsider at $26.

State-wide Sportsbet is favouring no hung parliament at $1.70, while anyone looking to back a hung result is getting a $2.10 return.

In the event of a hung parliament, a coalition between the LNP and One Nation is favoured at $1.27.

A Labor-One Nation pairing is set at $3.60, and an ALP-Greens combination is at $8.

For those looking for the absolute outsider, a Greens-One Nation deal would has a return of $501.

The type of government favoured is a Labor Party majority at $2.30 with a slim margin over an LNP minority party at $2.60.

Labor is favoured by a small margin as the party to provide the state's next Premier at $1.75, with the LNP close behind at $2 and One Nation a distant third at $21.

Please remember to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, you can call Gambling Help on 1800858858.

Topics:  gympie lnp one nation state election state government

Gympie Times

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

COUNTERFEIT: Gympie police warn of fake dollar bills

COUNTERFEIT: Gympie police warn of fake dollar bills

Gympie police are warning of fake currency in local circulation after a 24-year-old was charged earlier this week.

  • News

  • 10th Nov 2017 11:02 AM

Gympie council clear of rates refund worries

An LGAQ audit has found Gympie Regional Council council does not have the same budget issues as the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

LGAQ audit finds council does not have budget issue.

Gympie couple vows to stay rivals

ABOVE: Danni Stewart arrives to the ceremony with her father Terry. BELOW RIGHT: Danni and Mark dance the afternoon away.

'I promise to always go for New South Wales,'

State delivers verdict on funding for delayed Rattler

SECURE: State Government funding for the Mary Valley Rattler revival will not be affected by delays to the project.

Works for Queensland money not in jeopardy, State says.

Local Partners