Sports, roads get boost at council meeting

GYMPIE Regional Council held their ordinary meeting this week, with sports and roads getting a boost.

Jack Spicer Oval to light up

JACK Spicer Oval will be a bright spot in Kandanga after the Gympie Regional Council voted to approve funding for lighting improvements.

The council will provide $24,000 to cover the cost of electricity supply and infrastructure upgrades at the park.

Overall, the upgrades are expected to cost $143,960 (excluding GST), and will be paid for by a combination of the council funding, money from the Mary Valley Stags Rugby League Club, and $100,000 funding from the State government.

Councillor Hilary Smerdon, current manager of the Mary Valley Stags, excused himself from the vote, and said after the meeting he was pleased to see the funding approved.

"I think it will be a benefit to the Mary Valley and Kandanga to have that facility with lights,” he said.

"It will open up to more sporting events.”

Mayor Mick Curran also agreed.

"By being able to host these games under lights it will draw more people to the games,” he said.

Asphalt upgrade on several roads

SEVERAL roads around the region will get a fresh layer of asphalt after the Gympie Regional Council accepted a tender for asphalt laying.

Louisa St, Reef St, Rose Rd, Tozer Park Rd, Corella Road Water Dispensing Point, Imbil Water Dispensing Point, Imbil Lookout, and Moy Pocket Rd will all be relaid in the work, which will be conducted by Downer EDI Works after their tender of $1,021,728.31 (excluding GST) was accepted unanimously by the council.

In the meeting, Councillor Mal Gear said he had received complaints from residents over the delayed work on some of these roads which the council had already done pre-work on.

After the meeting, Mayor Mick Curran said the delay was to ensure value for money for the council and ratepayers by contracting all the jobs at once, rather than doing them one at a time and paying for the companies to return over a prolonged period.