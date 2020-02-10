SPORTS POWER 20: Meet the new faces on this year’s list

"Gympie's Melbourne Cup": School teachers Bob Leitch and Anthony Lanskey, who are part-owners of Melbourne Cup winning horse Vow and Declare flew the flag for Gympie live on national breakfast television show ABC News Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

THE full 2020 Sports Power 20 list comprising the Gympie regions “most influential” people is here.

It is time to properly introduce the new faces of this year’s list, the movers and shakers in Gympie sport who have impressed with their efforts to bring prosperity and progress the regions sporting codes in the past 12 months.

THE FULL 2020 Sports Power 20 LIST

Say hello to the sports power 20s newest members:

Ann-Marie Warren. Photo: Bec Singh

#20 Ann-Marie Warren

THE first female president of the Gympie Cats AFL Club, Ann-Marie Warren has a passion for growing the sport in Gympie.

Since her appointment, women’s player numbers have doubled and Cats juniors will field two girls’ sides this year along with the under-12 boys’ and hopefully another two teams.

Jarryd Gorman.

#17 Jarryd Gorman

JARRYD ‘Gormo’ Gorman was voted as Gympie’s best personal trainer last year and his passion for helping people reach their health and fitness goals propelled him into top spot.

He received 23 per cent of the total votes, second place 12 per cent.

Owner and trainer of J.Gorman PT he has built a fitness family with his clients.

Gormo has been involved with the health and fitness industry for about eight years and he enjoys most about his job is watching people grow.

Sammie Sutton.

#16 Sammie Sutton

HER passion for the game is such that she’s equally devoted as a player and a coach and Sammie Sutton has found great success in both. A bright light in a landmark year for Gympie United football, Sutton captained the Premier Ladies to lofty heights in their debut season, narrowly missing a grand final berth despite forming an amalgamated squad that had spent previous seasons as traditional rivals.

Sutton’s sure hand and steely nerve at centre-back for the Premier Women earned her Gympie United Player of the Year nods from fellow coaches Kyle Nix and Luke Wheeler.

Danny Hawkins

#15 Danny Hawkins

A LEADING voice for the sport he loves, boxer Danny Hawkins’s inclusion reflects his tireless work ethic in and out of the ring.

An undefeated veteran of Fred Brophy’s famous travelling Boxing Troupe, Hawkins began his organised debut in devastating fashion in June with the WBF World Masters Australian Title 83kg when he knocked out Chris Fox in under two minutes. He backed that up last month with the 81kg ABC Masters Title against Daryll Leabourn.

Allie Salter. Photo: Donna Jones

#12 Allie Salter

The ‘Blonde Flash’ as she is known among union circles, was dubbed the 2019 Athlete of the Year.

She rallied her peers and the broader public contending against 18 other athletes.

Salter has played for the Sunshine Coast Stingrays 7s and Queensland 7s.

She is a part of the Sunshine Coast Fever under-18 girls’ side to play in the Tropical 7s tournament in Orlando, Florida.

Gympie Rugby League – Devils women's coach Troy Carlson on board for another season. Photo: Bec Singh

#10 Troy Carlson

The coach of the Gympie Devils women’s side has signed for another year.

After he took the side to the grand final in their inaugural season last year, you could not let go of him.

Carlson has a passion for growing women’s rugby league in Gympie, and coupled with his extensive knowledge the girls have been in good hands.

With a strong recruitment strategy, the Devils built a fierce attacking combination which earnt them the minor premiership last year.

Troy Carlson.

#9 Troy Carlson

The “Mooloo Kid” has a massive list of ever-growing achievements.

He was dubbed Australian champion last year and is touted as one of our best swimmers.

A future of uncapped potential awaits, and he is bringing Gympie into the national spotlight at the same time as competing at carnivals across the nation.

Carlson was one of Gympie’s 16 and over boys’ champions at the 2019 Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet last month.

Power 30 – Shereene Moy

#8 Shereene Moy

IF YOU have passed through the Gympie region school sport system in the past 25 years, chances are you’ve been lucky enough to know Shereene Moy.

The highly respected Gympie South State School teacher has dedicated herself to coaching for more than 30 years, spending most of that time within the region after transferring here early in her career.

What perhaps says the most about Moy’s passion for nurturing and encouraging sporting talent is her role as district secretary of all school sports, in which she co-ordinates between 140 and 160 children in an array of codes. Her coaching commitments include cross country, athletics, swimming, boys’ and girls’ rugby league and cricket at schools, boys’ touch, boys’ and girls’ rugby league and athletics at district level.

Gympie Terra Luta – Rex Carney

#7 Rex Carney

VOTED by the people of Gympie as the region’s top coach last August, Rex Carney’s love for the “beautiful violence” of Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a big reason for his ever-increasing popularity.

The head coach of Terra Luta Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, begun almost nine years ago as an extension of his Gympie Feed Barn along the Bruce Highway, Carney has garnered consistent acclaim from the community for constant focus on development and growth for all practitioners in the gym.

#1 Anthony Lanskey and Bob Leitch

The part owners, two of 13, of the 2019 Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare sure put Gympie into the national eye.

Punters at Gympie Turf Club for the Melbourne Cup all ‘backed the local’ and pandemonium erupted as the chestnut crossed for a fairytale finish.

There was a sea of orange and white (Vow And Declare’s colours) at the Gympie racecourse.

Some media outlets dubbed it the “Gympie Melbourne Cup”.