Sports minister told to 'play fair’ as battlelines drawn for State poll

Julie Talty, who ran as the LNP candidate for Springwood at the 2017 state election shakes hands with Mike de Brenni who won the seat for ALP.

BATTLELINES have been drawn for the October state election with a senior LNP candidate calling for a crackdown on "thuggish behaviour" and singling out Sports Minister Mick de Brenni.

LNP Member for Oodgeroo Mark Robinson claimed Mr de Brenni's "union backers from the CFMEU" had bullied and intimidated LNP candidate Julie Talty at the 2017 election.

Mr Robinson said "thuggish behaviour" towards LNP members also occurred at the March local government election in Logan, where signs belonging to 20-year-old Logan candidate Jacob Heremaia were smashed and trailers vandalised.

Opposition MP Mark Robinson has called on Sports Minister Mick de Brenni to play fair at the upcoming October election.

He said CCTV footage also showed Mr de Brenni's father, a Logan City Council mayoral candidate, stealing opponents' election signs during the March campaign.

"I want Minister de Brenni to give assurances that no such bullying, intimidation, theft and vandalism will occur in his 2020 campaign like what happened in his 2017 campaign,' Mr Robinson said.

"I also want assurances that LNP candidate for Springwood Kirrily Boulton will not be subjected to such thuggish behaviour.

"We want to see a clean, bullying-free campaign this time."

Mr Robinson said Mr de Brenni had been referred to the State Auditor-General's Office over allegations of a "sports rorts" in his role as Sports Minister.

He was speaking in state parliament on Wednesday when the State Opposition lashed out over alleged integrity failures.

Mr de Brenni, who holds the Sports, Housing and Public Works portfolios, said he was out helping people in his electorate to cope with coronavirus when Mr Robinson made the speech and was not focusing on the attacks on his family.

"The community I represent first put their faith in me in 2015 and since then I have delivered the services and facilities our community needs," he said.

"As I read the Member for Oodgeroo's comments in Hansard this morning, I'm now of the opinion that he won't be voting for me in the 2020 State Election."

Redlands MP Kim Richards was also named for an alleged breach after she sent out an Australia Day email, from a parliamentary email address.

Mr Robinson said the email asked for donations with a link directing contributions to the Labor Party.