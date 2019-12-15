SPORT SPEND: Minister opens three turbo-charged Gympie sports venues

Mr Hinchliffe tosses the coin before the Gympie Gold v Maroochydore match, as Gold captain Lewis Waugh and Swans captain Blaine Schloss look on.

GYMPIE Region sport lovers can now enjoy their competition day and night, after Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe inspected, opened and tried out more than $3m woth of sporting infrastructure improvements in Gympie and Kilkivan on Saturday.

Mr Hinchliffe officially opened the newly upgraded One Mile sports field by bowling the first ball to Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran, at the start of the day/night cricket match between Gympie Gold and Maroochydore.

Minister for Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchliffe joined Gympie Mayor Mick Curran to officially open the revitalised One Mile sporting precinct.

He also announced big improvements at Albert Park and opened the new Kilkivan Equestrian Centre, also enthusing about new projects at Rainbow Beach and an upgrade for the Gympie Civic Centre.

“We now have lights for night sports, better fields for football, cricket, soccer and baseball, a club house, and a BMX track,” he said.

Mr Hinchliffe was in Gympie to inspect $2.425m in Works for Queensland projects and officially open the $1.075m Kilkivan Equestrian Centre.

“I’ve also seen the fantastic new Rainbow Beach viewing platform, which was funded with $235,000 from the 2017-19 Works for Queensland program,” he said.

Gympie regional Council’s $6.08m share in the program created or supported 104 jobs, he said.

Minister for Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchliffe and Gympie Region Mayor Mick Curran met up with some of the first teams to make use of newly revitalised One Mile sports facilities.

Mr Hinchliffe promsed another $6.08m for Gympie Region over the next three years of the program, supporting 345 jobs.

Cr Curran thanked Mr Hinchliffe and his government for “ongoing support through the Works for Queensland Program and the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

“It is fair to say these projects would not be possible without this funding,” he said.

“It shows what is possible when our two levels of government work well together.

“Other notable projects include the Rainbow Beach Our Towns Streetscape and the Gympie Civic Centre upgrade.

Stirling Hinchliffe dons a Vow and Declare hat to celebrate the horse's 2019 Melbourne Cup win with co-owner and Gympie Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch.

“I am looking forward to inviting the Minister back to the region to see these projects when they are completed – both projects will make a dramatic improvement.”

Across the three rounds of Works for Queensland, Gympie has been allocated $18.14 million, which has created or supported 483 jobs, he said.

Mr Hinchliffe also officially opened the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre, which was made possible through an allocation of $1.075 million.

“The centre will serve the community for years, and the work on it created or supported almost 20 jobs.”

Mr Hinchliffe said the state government had also invested $4.3 million in a classroom and specialist learning building at James Nash State High School and had delivered a $11.5m upgrade for Bruce Highway intersection upgrades at from Fleming Road to Fishermans Pocket Road, Chatsworth, spent $2.7 million on a replacement school block at One Mile State School and had 2,200 jobs across the wider Wide Bay region.

This work had included $587.8m invested in infrastructure and capital works across Wide Bay in 2019-2020.

Restoring frontline services in Wide Bay had included providing 191 extra nurses, 78 extra doctors, 31 extra teachers and 71 extra teacher aides.