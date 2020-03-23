Sport shutdown impacts whole region, with rare exceptions

MOST sport in the region and across Australia has ground to a halt over the past two weeks or so and especially in the wake of strict new measures brought in by Prime Minister Scott Morrisson on Sunday night.

Gympie Tennis coach Brett Cottrill says it is business as usual at Reg English Tennis Centre.

But for a rare few, it is business as usual - for the time being at least.

The Gympie and District Tennis Association and the Gunabul Homestead and Golf Course are up and running and playing.

“It is still business as usual for us, but we are not holding any more tournaments and our internal fixtures are still going ahead,” tennis coach Brett Cottrill said.

“Being an outdoor sport with no contact between players we are still operating and I am still coaching.

“We are just following the protocols of Tennis Australia and keeping up-to-date with everything. The one change is we do not loan racquets; we are letting people take them home until this thing has passed”.

At this stage the Gunabul golf course is still open, with golfers still able to take to the greens.

There could be some light at the end of the tunnel for Gympie squash fans with Victory Squash owner Matt Robinson trying to get individual squash games up and running.

Gympie Tennis coach Brett Cottrill is still coaching at Reg English Memorial Tennis Centre.

“We are not going to push the boundaries until we have word from higher up if we can proceed,’ he said.

“I think we have to do the responsible thing and as things start to shut down with people isolating themselves we can still offer them something to do.

“We are thinking about a small group and then disinfecting everything, then have the second. But with the way the Government is talking we just need to stay clear. We are not going to be testing the water until we have some confirmation”.

Victory Squash A-grade player Luke Kidd in action on the court. Owner Matt Robinson hope they can have an individual game brought in but will not do so until they are given confirmation to proceed.

Victory Squash is currently closed until further notice.

Many sports have had their seasons postponed or closed until further notice.

Gympie Junior Rugby League, Devils and the Gympie Hammers are not training or playing games until at least May 2.

Gympie Cats season is paused until at least May 31, with training and matches postponed for juniors and seniors.

Gympie United Gladiators player Joel Bond in action for the side whose season is on hold amid the pandemic. Picture: Shane Zahner

Gympie netball has suspended the start of its season until at least April 20, and the Gympie United Football Club juniors and seniors will not play until at least April 18.

Gympie Hockey, Basketball, Touch, Tenpin Bowling, various bowls clubs, gymnastics and Deep Blue Aquatic Centre are all shut down until further notice.