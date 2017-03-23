Sport meets art at council for us all

ART MEETS SPORT: Sporting mates Kath Hillcoat, Riley, Darcy, Connie and Mark Merrell, show their appreciation of public art at the Wally Lewis statue outside Suncorp Stadium.

JUST because Gympie is a big participation sport region, don't go assuming it is not big on art as well.

That was the lesson at this week's workshop meeting of Gympie region councillors when they discussed the council's role in promoting public art and sport.

Often seen as two quite separate endeavours, deputy mayor Bob Leitch pointed out this certainly did not apply to some of the art he had seen, as a sports fan.

"Our community is very diverse,” said the councillor more noted for his involvement in sporting events.

"I have been able to drag myself away from Albert Park, Jack Stokes Oval and the Southside race course to attend the Gympie Regional Gallery,” he said.

The statue of Wally Lewis at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium was a bridge over the cultural gap for sports fans and art admirers alike, he said.

"Go to Suncorp Stadium and see how many people stop to get a picture of themselves with Wally Lewis,” he said.

Councillors congratulated new Arts and Culture co-ordinator Joolie Gibbs, who apologised for the fact that her first report was mostly about the gallery, which was her working life until recently.

Cr Dan Stewart, whose portfolio includes art, congratulated her on her new role.