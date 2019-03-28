Menu
RUGBY UNION: Rueben Olive (pictured playing for Central QLD U19) scored for the Gympie Devils on Saturday night.
SPORT: Gladiators face FFA Cup test, Devils narrowly beaten

JOSH PRESTON
28th Mar 2019 12:30 AM
Gladiators FFA Cup opponents announced

GYMPIE United will face National Premier Leagues Queensland heavyweights Olympic FC in Round 4 of the FFA Cup after a nail-biting win over Westside Grovely last Saturday night.

No time or date has been confirmed for the Gladiators' clash with the Brisbane team, but the GUFC Facebook page said the club would be taking "at least one bus” of supporters to the game. Jayden Davey and Joel Ratten both netted doubles for the Gladiators against Westside in a game which needed extra time to determine the 5-4 final scoreline.

Justin O'Connell's top right corner wonder strike proved the difference between the two sides. Gympie United face Caloundra at home this week.

Devils suffer narrow loss

THE Gympie Devils couldn't quite get over the line in their season-opening clash with Nambour at Jack Stokes Oval on Saturday night.

The Crushers opened the scoring when Paul McKewin crossed the line after 13 minutes and David Oakes converted. New Devils five-eigth Riley Moore provided the answer for Gympie in the 19th minute and Rueben Olive gave them the lead in the 25th, before captain Jake Harney converted and gave his side a 10-6 advantage at the half.

Gympie couldn't hold the lead in the second half, with tries to McKewin, Raiden Van Kuijck and Oakes all scoring and securing Nambour an 18-10 win.

The Devils head to Maroochydore to play the Swans this Saturday at 5:30pm.

