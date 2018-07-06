Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HUGE EFFORT: Gympie midfielder Kade Kent was inspirational in the Cats' important win over Across the Waves.
HUGE EFFORT: Gympie midfielder Kade Kent was inspirational in the Cats' important win over Across the Waves. LEEROY TODD
AFL

SPORT: Cats keen for finals push after nailbiting win

JOSH PRESTON
by
6th Jul 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: Gympie Cats Coach Courtney Findlay is confident his side can regain top form ahead of a vital finals push in the last five weeks of the 2018 AFL Wide Bay season.

The embattled Cats overcame nine list changes and inaccuracy in front of goal last Saturday to run out winners over a competitive Across the Waves Bundaberg side 13.15 (93) to 13.2 (80) at Frank Coulthard Oval.

LATEST CATS CONTENT

Cats' players suspended after on-field brawl

Gympie coach defends team after officials put stop to game

FROM THE COACH: Cats coach says 'our boys use the body to win the football'

The Waves admit season is on the line

Findlay said the Cats showed "a lot of ticker” in the victory after a trying fortnight which saw them give up second spot on the ladder with losses to fierce rivals Bay Power and the Hervey Bay Bombers.

"We were down most of the day, but got into the game in the last quarter and were lucky enough to get the chocolates in the end,” he said.

"We've been training strongly, and that helped us ... run out the game well and get us over the line.

"They (The Waves) played well and they're hard to beat at their home ground, but we were under no illusions and knew we had to play at our best.

"We've got things to work on with five games left (before finals), but I thought we responded really well to the challenge.”

Aussie Rules - Gympie Cats vs Bay Power - Coach Courtney Findlay Cats
Aussie Rules - Gympie Cats vs Bay Power - Coach Courtney Findlay Cats Leeroy Todd

The 13-point win has the Cats firmly placed in third spot after Round 13, three games behind the ladder-leading Power.

Midfielder Kade Kent, Forward Bronzen Rowlands (5 goals) and dependable utility Scott Stiefler led from the front, with Kent in particular catching his coach's eye.

"He (Kent) probably played the best individual quarter of anyone this season in that last quarter, he stood up when it mattered,” Findlay said.

The Cats have a bye this week before hosting Brothers at Ray Warren Oval next Saturday at 3pm.

ROUND 13 - Saturday June 30

Gympie Cats AFC 13.15 (93) defeated Across the Waves Bundaberg AFC 13.2 (80) at Frank Coulthard Oval

Goal Kickers: B. Rowlands 5, M. McKee 3, B. Ridgway, P. Murphy, H. Hamilton, J. Fitzpatrick, D. Rawlins

Best Players: K. Kent, B. Rowlands, S. Stiefler, J. Lawrence, T. Martin, C. Langfeldt

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    RIPPED OFF: RACQ slams Gympie servo stations for price gouge

    premium_icon RIPPED OFF: RACQ slams Gympie servo stations for price gouge

    News GYMPIE motorists are being ripped off at the bowser with petrol prices approaching a five-year record high.

    Our girls saving the iconic Queensland country show

    premium_icon Our girls saving the iconic Queensland country show

    News Josie and Emily take their Gympie Show win to the Brisbane Ekka

    Good turn follows bad for truckie, now working for safety

    premium_icon Good turn follows bad for truckie, now working for safety

    News "Micro-sleep' blamed for off-road crash near Goomeri

    Mum blows .225% with keys in hand

    premium_icon Mum blows .225% with keys in hand

    Crime Slumped over steering wheel with car keys, bad place to sleep it off

    Local Partners