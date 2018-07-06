SPORT: Cats keen for finals push after nailbiting win

HUGE EFFORT: Gympie midfielder Kade Kent was inspirational in the Cats' important win over Across the Waves.

AUSSIE RULES: Gympie Cats Coach Courtney Findlay is confident his side can regain top form ahead of a vital finals push in the last five weeks of the 2018 AFL Wide Bay season.

The embattled Cats overcame nine list changes and inaccuracy in front of goal last Saturday to run out winners over a competitive Across the Waves Bundaberg side 13.15 (93) to 13.2 (80) at Frank Coulthard Oval.

Findlay said the Cats showed "a lot of ticker” in the victory after a trying fortnight which saw them give up second spot on the ladder with losses to fierce rivals Bay Power and the Hervey Bay Bombers.

"We were down most of the day, but got into the game in the last quarter and were lucky enough to get the chocolates in the end,” he said.

"We've been training strongly, and that helped us ... run out the game well and get us over the line.

"They (The Waves) played well and they're hard to beat at their home ground, but we were under no illusions and knew we had to play at our best.

"We've got things to work on with five games left (before finals), but I thought we responded really well to the challenge.”

Aussie Rules - Gympie Cats vs Bay Power - Coach Courtney Findlay Cats Leeroy Todd

The 13-point win has the Cats firmly placed in third spot after Round 13, three games behind the ladder-leading Power.

Midfielder Kade Kent, Forward Bronzen Rowlands (5 goals) and dependable utility Scott Stiefler led from the front, with Kent in particular catching his coach's eye.

"He (Kent) probably played the best individual quarter of anyone this season in that last quarter, he stood up when it mattered,” Findlay said.

The Cats have a bye this week before hosting Brothers at Ray Warren Oval next Saturday at 3pm.

ROUND 13 - Saturday June 30

Gympie Cats AFC 13.15 (93) defeated Across the Waves Bundaberg AFC 13.2 (80) at Frank Coulthard Oval

Goal Kickers: B. Rowlands 5, M. McKee 3, B. Ridgway, P. Murphy, H. Hamilton, J. Fitzpatrick, D. Rawlins

Best Players: K. Kent, B. Rowlands, S. Stiefler, J. Lawrence, T. Martin, C. Langfeldt