Split from partner blamed for ‘dangerous’ drink driving

lucy rutherford
22nd Sep 2020 4:00 PM
A drink driver busted at over double the limit told a court a break-up with his partner led to making the silly decision.

Police prosecutor Bonita Pienaar told the court police were conducting patrols on Meridan Way, Meridan Plains on September 3 at 10pm.

They intercepted Rodney George Kestle for a random breath test.

The court heard after being breathalysed, he returned a reading of 0.129.

Self represented, Kestle told the court he had made a silly decision to drive that night.

“My partner and I just broke up the night before,” he said.

“I made the mistake and here I am.”

Kestle told the court he had moved houses so he would be able to ride a push bike to work.

He pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin described his traffic history as “unremarkable”.

“However, on this occasion your reading was right up there in the middle range, just below the high range,” she said.

“And it would have significantly affected your decision making which is obvious and made you a much more dangerous driver than you would have been.”

Ms Tonkin said it was a good thing he was caught because otherwise he could have caused havoc to himself and other road users.

“It also shows how when we’re emotionally affected, it makes us extra dangerous,” she said.

Ms Tonkin fined Kestle $650 and disqualified him from driving for five months.

A conviction was recorded.

