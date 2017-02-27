30°
Splash park afloat again for Tin Can Bay?

scott kovacevic
| 27th Feb 2017 5:30 AM
Cameron Henderson is hopeful Tin Can Bay will become home to a new splash park.
Cameron Henderson is hopeful Tin Can Bay will become home to a new splash park.

COULD a splash park be back on the radar for Tin Can Bay?

Some members of the Tin Can Bay community are hoping so, after recent announcements of tourism boosts for Rainbow Beach and Gympie have left them feeling like the odd ones out.

"We seem to be missing out,” said Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce president and cafe owner Cameron Henderson said.

While the proposal for a jetty at Tin Can Bay was a good idea, Mr Henderson said the overall cost was counterproductive when cheaper alternatives were available.

"It'd be great to have a jetty... but $7 million (sic - council estimates put the jetty at $6 million cost) is a big spend.

"We could do so much more with $7 million (sic) than build a jetty which won't be serviced by a water all the time because it's so tidal.”

Artists impression of what a splash park at Tin Can Bay might look like.
Artists impression of what a splash park at Tin Can Bay might look like.

In comparison, Mr Henderson said a splash park could be had for relatively cheap.

"Total cost for what we're after... we've spoken to a couple of firms who make those types of parks, they quote about $750,000 to $900,000.”

Already installed in Queensland areas like Hervey Bay, Yeppoon, Bowen, Emerald and Newmarket, Mr Henderson said the parks were proving popular draw cards.

Without one, Tin Can Bay was losing out.

"They're popular with kids, people come from all over the place,” he said.

"It's free entertainment to go up there.

"They pack up early in the morning, have a couple of meals if they don't take their own lunch, they buy drinks, ice creams, etc.

"They're spending that money out of town.”

While he acknowledges a jetty would be beneficial, realities of the economic climate unfortunately make the decision an either/or scenario.

"I don't think we'll ever get both.”

The giant tipping bucket at the Emerald Aquatics Centre.
The giant tipping bucket at the Emerald Aquatics Centre.

Not everyone in Tin Can Bay agrees a splash park would be a better solution to boosting the town's tourism, though.

A resident for more than 20 years and mainstay of fishing and community groups, Jim George believes a jetty offers more appeal to a wider demographic as well as better options for the disabled.

Mr George believes operational costs would be especially restrictive.

"They are a bit too heavy in terms of the running costs and maintenance costs.”

A spokeswoman for Gympie Regional Council also agreed costs were a significant issue when it came to any proposal for a splash park.

She said their research suggested the construction of a splash park would cost around $10-$15 million, citing the recent construction of Orion Water Playground at Springfield, Ipswich.

Caydence Waters, 10, and her brother Cyan, 8, having fun at Orion Lagoon.
Caydence Waters, 10, and her brother Cyan, 8, having fun at Orion Lagoon.

Maintenance and hygiene costs were also a significant concern, costing between $750,000 and $1 million annually.

Mr Henderson disagrees, saying a manufacturer who was willing to discuss it with the council suggested it was much cheaper than thought.

"Maintenance is not as costly as council's thinking is.

"The problem is council won't sit down and talk about it.”

While it was not on their agenda right now, Councillor Mark McDonald said he was open to the idea of a splash park being built in Tin Can Bay.

"I am always happy to hear from the community about what they would like to see built in to future plans for our region.

"I am very happy to explore the idea of a future 'Splash Park ' concept for the Tin Can Bay community.”

Topics:  cooloola coast gympie regional council rainbow beach splash zone tin can bay tourism water park

Normanby Bridge lane closed due to traffic accident

