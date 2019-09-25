Spitting, stalking neighbour from hell released on parole

PLEADED GUILTY: Joseph Thomass Conlon, 23 pleaded guilty to a range of charges at the Gympie Magistrate Court yesterday.

A MARY Valley father who stalked his 67-year-old neighbour, spat in her face and called her a string of vile names was released on parole this week.

Boilermaker Joseph Thomass Conlon, 23, from Amamoor, pleaded guilty via videolink in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday to breaching a domestic violence order, wilful damage, public nuisance, serious assault and unlawful stalking.

The court heard Conlon's offending began in February when he called his father a "piece of sh--” after he told him to stop hitting his dog.

Conlon used both his hands to push his father backwards.

Four months later Conlon's father asked his son if he wanted to sit down and have a coffee, but was told "f--- you Dad, you don't care for me. Why don't you just f--- off”.

The court heard Conlon believed his neighbour's son was making sexual advances towards his younger sister, and confronted him.

Before he did anything, the neighbour's mother intervened and was spat on.

On June 15, Conlon called the 67-year-old woman a "f------ mole, ... get off your fat f------ ass up the stairs.”

CCTV footage was played in court showing Conlon turning off his neighbour's gas.

"This is an elderly woman who resides in her own home and is effectively being abused at every opportunity by the defendant,” police prosecutor Lisa Manns said.

Conlon's solicitor told the court her client was remorseful and embarrassed over his behaviour towards his victims.

"He appears to me to be somebody who is in a very different mindset after spending time in jail. He seems to be more grounded,” his solicitor said.

"He said to me jail has been a wake-up call for him and it's something that he will reflect on to assist with curbing his anger.

"Conlon intends to move to Mackay with his family. He has a 19-month-old daughter and just wants to do anything to protect his family and to move on.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Conlon needed to take a good hard look at himself.

"This behaviour is not acceptable in our society,” he said.

"You're a father of a child. Do you want your child to grow up and being subjected to someone like you?”

Conlon was sentenced to nine months prison but due to spending 77 days in custody was released on parole on Tuesday.

He was ordered to pay $2532.40 for wilful damage and has been banned from contacting his neighbours.