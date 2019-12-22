Spirit of giving brings Christmas miracle to Curra

Michael Patchett is one of two generous Curra residents to donate his land to starving cattle.

TWO Curra landowners have volunteered their properties to re-home more than 40 head of cattle in dire need of feed, in a Christmas miracle for the animals’ owners and carers.

Elders Curra Country real estate agent Tim Broadbent was blown away by the generosity of Gympie-born man Ron Rimkus, the owner of a 60-acre lot on Hoopers Rd, when he offered his entire stake free of charge.

Mr Broadbent said Mr Rimkus, who has no intentions to use the land for at least the next five years while he works in Saudi Arabia, initiated the plan to lend a hand.

“He told me he didn’t want any money and asked if he could do something to help people,” Mr Broadbent said.

“I got on to Gympie Buy Swap and Sell and put a little ad up for a free agistment, and I just got inundated.

“I would have had at least 45 responses from people who were desperate for different reasons.

“The one I ended up giving the property to was a South African family down at Traveston who’ve just completely got no feed at all.

“Ron’s generosity is far beyond what anyone could do.”

That was just the beginning for Mr Broadbent, who found another willing donor in Michael Patchett, the owner of the neighbouring 40-acre property.

Sunshine Coast-based charity Save a Cow Foundation had been in touch with Mr Broadbent about the now-occupied lot, but Mr Patchett was keen to join the cause in the short-term. – also completely free.

“Tim was saying that next door the bloke that bought this was going to put some cattle on there, and he said he was overwhelmed by people wanting to bring their cattle,” Mr Patchett said.

“I probably won’t be here until the end of February, all these cattle needed somewhere to go, and I thought why not, it’ll keep the grass down.

“When you come from where we are in St George there isn’t any feed at all. They have to handfeed everything. We have paddocks out there which are just dirt.”

Mr Broadbent said he had never seen generosity of this kind before.

“Between these two customers they’ve rehomed over 40 head of cattle, and they’re just doing it out of their own goodwill,” he said. “I’ve never seen this kind of generosity. I think because people can understand … driving from Gympie to Townsville you can see it’s so dry everywhere, there’s no feed anywhere.

“It’s a nice gesture from these people who have bought these properties for future investments to realise they can help out. People don’t normally do that. They’ve opened up their heart, they’ve listened, and they’ve offered their land.”

Contact Tim on 0436 005 293 if you or anyone you know can help.