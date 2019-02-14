Spinner takes four wickets in Colts victory

Andrew Mallet in action for the Colts last weekend.

Andrew Mallet in action for the Colts last weekend. Bec Singh

CRICKET: The A-grade and B-grade Gympie Regional Cricket finals are a week away, and anything could happen.

Colts chased down Valleys 41 within seven overs on Saturday, and with two bonus points the side is sitting comfortably in second place.

Colts spinner Andrew Mallet took four wickets to finish on 4/12.

"It was a bowler friendly wicket and Valleys' tail started before we would have liked,” Valleys player and regional cricket president Rod Venn said.

Gympie regional cricket association Valleys v Colts - Colts slips (from left) Guy Preston, Shane Schmidt and wicket keeper Lionel Lee. Bec Singh

"It (the wicket) got better as the day went on and Valleys could not combat that.”

Murgon are the leaders of the competition but Venn said anything could happen in the finals.

READ MORE: GALLERY: Colts bowling attack delivers against Valleys

"Murgon have been the top side and have been consistently strong,” he said.

"Colts had a better performance this year but Valleys' performance with the bat has been well below par.

Gympie regional cricket association Valleys v Colts - Colts bowler Anthony Smerdon. Bec Singh

"Harlequins are showing consistent performance since the Christmas break and deserve their third spot.

"The finals should be exciting. Murgon and Colts have been the benchmark this season.”

The A-grade likely finals are Murgon v Colts and Harlequins v Valleys and B-grade Wests v Rainbow Beach and Valleys v Colts.

This Saturday, Valleys v Kingaroy at Kozminsky Oval, One Mile, Colts v Wests at Albert Park and Halequins host Murgon at Spencer Oval, One Mile. All games start at 12.30pm.