Spiking fear over night of extremes: drink drivers face court

A YOUNG kitchen hand picked up for drink driving had become "extremely emotional" with police, waving her arms, kicking at officers and attempting to harm herself, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

Haley Rose Riches, 26, of Araluen, had struggled violently with police when arrested, head butting walls and also attempting to punch herself in the head, spitting, blowing her nose in her hand an wiping it on the Gympie police watch house walls, police told the court on Thursday.

Her solicitor told the court she thought she may have had her drink spiked and had volunteered for a drug test which had come back negative.

The court was told her blood alcohol reading was 0.164%.

Her cell had to be specially cleaned after her time in there.

Her solicitor told the court she had gone to town with $50 "and did not recall her actions."

Her behaviour was out of character, he said.

Magistrate Ross Woodford noted her "very high reading, that her drinks may have been spiked and that she had shown remorse in a letter of apology to the police involved.

He fined her $1000 for drink driving and disqualified her from driving for nine months for the July 23 offence, on top of a $400 fine for obstructing police and $500 for damage to property.

Stephen James Norman, 31, of Imbil found getting home was the least of the challenges ahead of him when he crashed his car on August 1, at about 9.30pm.

Norman pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.084%, while on a learners licence and to driving without due care and attention.

The court was told Norman had been seen accelerating heavily and fishtailing, causing the rear of his car to crash into a tree.

The car was still drivable and Norman had taken it to Brooloo.

Norman told the court he had had an argument at the address he was seen leaving and had "given it a bit too much."

"You don't drink drive on any licence, let alone a learners," Magistrate Ross Woodford said.

He fined Norman $500 for driving without due care and attention and another $500, with a four months disqualification, for drink driving.

David Kenneth Newman, 34, of Mudjimba, told the court he had made a "very silly mistake" by driving at 0.13% on August 2.

He was fined $750 and disqualified for three months.

.Michelle Elsie O'Brien, , of Woolooga was fined $700 and disqualified for seven months for driving at Woolooga with an alcohol reading of 0.146%.

Joshua Carl Madely, 20, of Glass House Mountains, was fined $500 and disqualified for three months for driving on a provisional licence with a reading of 0.088% on July 29.

And Suzanne Schwollius, 63, of Glenwood, was fined $500 and disqualified for the minimum three months applying to her 0.072% reading, after telling the court she was a carer for her husband and the loss of licence would cause significant hardship.

