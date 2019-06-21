Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Doctor Giving Male Patient Injection
Doctor Giving Male Patient Injection
Health

Spike in deaths during horror flu season

by Sarah Vogler
21st Jun 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-year-old is among almost 40 Queenslanders to have died from the flu as the state suffers through a horror season.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the youngest death so far has been a 20-year-old.

Health Minister Steven Miles this morning said the state would spend another $3.5 million to provide a further 5000 bed nights to cope with demand.

So far hospitals are coping with no elective surgeries cancelled, Dr Young said.

The Courier-Mail reported in mid-May that 25 people had died from the flu, which was more than half the number to have died for the whole of 2018.

Figures confirmed that flu cases were running at more than three times the five-year average for that time of year.

The 2018 total of influenza deaths was 43.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks flu health sickness

Top Stories

    HIGHLIGHTS: Sunshine Coast school rugby finals' best plays

    premium_icon HIGHLIGHTS: Sunshine Coast school rugby finals' best plays

    News See the highlight reels from four Sunshine Coast schoolboys rugby union finals

    Overheating battery safety recall: 'I warned Apple'

    Overheating battery safety recall: 'I warned Apple'

    Breaking Battery may overheat and pose a safety risk, Apple says

    Driver blew five times the limit, turned up to court drunk

    premium_icon Driver blew five times the limit, turned up to court drunk

    News He crashed into the back of a Gympie Regional Council car last month

    • 21st Jun 2019 9:03 AM
    The surprise change in Gympie's farm sale prices

    premium_icon The surprise change in Gympie's farm sale prices

    News New data reveals unexpected result - but there's a twist.