Spice Girls reunion kicks off in Dublin

Four of the five Spice Girls have kicked off a long-awaited reunion tour in Dublin.

The Spice Girls - minus Posh Spice, now Victoria Beckham - kicked off the first of 13 concerts on Friday with their hit single Spice Up Your Life and a fireworks display, the Press Association reported.

Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm - or Baby, Ginger, Scary and Sporty Spice - reunited on stage for the first time in seven years at Dublin's Croke Park.

The "Girl Power" band members confirmed in February that they were planning to work together again on "new opportunities," almost two decades after they split up.

The Spice Girls shot to fame in 1996 with the single Wannabe and went on to have a series of global hits including Who Do You Think Are, 2 Become 1 and Viva Forever.

The band even made a film, Spice World.

They split in 2000, reuniting for a tour of Europe and the United States in 2008 and last performing together at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Beckham joined them for both reunions.