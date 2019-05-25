Spice Girls hit stage for reunion

THE Spice Girls have made a triumphant return to the stage seven years after they last performed together.

Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) have arrived on stage to delight 75,000 fans at Dublin's Croke Park - despite being without fifth member Victoria Beckham.

Victoria opted not to join the band's reunion tour in order to focus on her self-titled fashion brand.

The Irish capital has been buzzing ahead of the concert, with many taking to social media to say it was a moment they never thought they would never see.

Some thought the opening was slightly spoiled by some sound issues - but the early overall verdict was the girls looked and sounded the "same as they did 20 years ago".

They opened with 'Spice Up Your Life' as fireworks exploded over Dublin. All were dressed as extreme versions of their 90s personas.

Geri told the screaming crowd: "We're four grown women dressed as a superhero, a princess, a queen, and a leopard - I hope you all get a good laugh out of it because it's all for you."

Concertgoers reported a heavy reliance on lip synching in the opening numbers, but their voices were clearly heard during 'Viva Forever' - which also led to the first massive singalong from the crowd.

In between songs the girls have enjoyed a bit of banter. When Geri's original departure from the band was mentioned, Mel B joked it came on her birthday and it was "the best birthday present I ever got".

Mel B and Geri are extremely close, affectionate and physical on stage - clearly there is no hard feelings after Mel B recently claimed they once slept together, which Geri later denied.

But back to the music, it's a fan's dream, with all the hits and favourite album tracks.

SPICE GIRLS GET READY

Ahead of the concert the Spice Girls shared plenty of updates, with Emma showing off the stadium space during rehearsals on Instagram.

Mel B revealed on Instagram that she and Mel C had arrived in Dublin on Thursday after spending time together to get ready for their concert tour.

"Me and Mel C have arrived just now at the airport in proper 'spice girl spirit'," she shared in a post.

"I even had a sleep over at sporty's last night yipppee we are soooo on time it's killing me."

Geri arrived in Dublin soon after via private jet with her two children; Bluebell Madonna Halliwell and Montague George Hector Horner.

Ahead of the concert Mel B shared shots of her getting glammed up on her Instagram by a team of hair and makeup artists.

GERI GOES GINGER

Before flying into Dublin Geri returned to her Spice Girls roots, dyeing her hair back to its iconic red hue.

Ginger Spice showed off the results on Instagram telling her 898,000 followers: "Ginger is back!"

CONCERT DATES

After Dublin, the Spice Girls will play at:

Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Monday May 27.

Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Wednesday May 29 and Saturday June 1.

Coventry's Ricoh Arena on Monday June 3 and Tuesday June 4.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Thursday June 6.

Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield on Saturday June 8.

Bristol's Ashton Gate on Monday June 10.

London's Wembley Stadium on Thursday June 13, Friday June 14 and Saturday June 15.