Video of sprinting ‘pig’ hailed as ‘magnificent’

A VIDEO of a largely unknown mammal sprinting through the streets of Texas has caused a sensation online.

The short clip showing a javelina, also known as a peccary or skunk pig, running through the streets of Arizona in the US as it's cheered on by a motorist, quickly went viral after being shared over the weekend. The video has now been viewed more than 5.8 million times.

The javelina was filmed running on a street in Texas. Picture: Viralhog

The video of the javelina was originally shared by a real estate agent who spotted the animal sprinting near East 22nd St and Kolb Rd in Tucson.

The animals are distinct from pigs and boars, and are found in the southwest of North America, as well as Central and South America.

Online, the skunk pig has caused a sensation, with many impressed by the animal's speed.

"Look at that magnificent unit," one Twitter user said.

"Look at him go," another commenter said.

"Man, I'll never be able to really express how happy this one makes me. He's doing so good running so fast and free," another wrote.

Some said they were shocked to see a javelina run at such a speed.

"Born and raised here and never knew they could move that fast," one man wrote on the local realtor's Facebook post.

"I see them almost daily but I've never seen one move that fast," another said.