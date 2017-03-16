Speeding fine 'might have been worth it' for new dad

UNDERSTANDING: Everyone understood why Tyron John Curry was speeding, but he still has a fine to pay.

A $600 speeding fine may just have been worth for a man who beat the clock to be present at the birth of his first child.

Those were the consoling words of Gympie Magistrate M Baldwin when she heard that Maroochydore man Tyron John Curry had been clocked at 92kmh as he sped through Gympie on the Bruce Hwy on October 18.

Curry, 32, told Gympie Magistrates Court he had been in Biloela when he received urgent news that his partner was about to go into labour after being induced for medical reasons.

"I was working in Biloela when I got a call saying to get to Nambour as quickly as possible,” he told the court.

"I was trying to be present at the birth of our first child at Nambour Hospital,” he said.

Curry said he did not think he was going as fast as police alleged, but pleaded guilty to the charge, which places the onus of proof on the driver in cases of speeding offences.

"The speed claimed is far in excess of what I was doing,” he said.

"IU was rushing but I don't think I was doing that speed.”

"It's one of those offences where the prosecution doesn't have to prove guilt,” Mrs Baldwin told him, having explained that she had no option in speeding cases and that challenges to speed gun accuracy could be expensive.

Curry was charged with speeding on the Violet St section of the highway, an offence which would have warranted a ticket penalty of $568.

She fined Curry $600, with an additional $92.90 court costs.

"But don't keep us all in suspense,” she said.

"Did you get there for your baby's birth?”

"Yes I did,” Curry said.

"Well, it just might have been worth the 600 bucks,” Mrs Baldwin said.