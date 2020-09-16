Speeding epidemic on Bruce Hwy between Gympie and Brisbane

THE RACQ sounded almost surprised this week when it released a statement that a survey of Queensland drivers had revealed more than 70 per cent of them admitted to speeding at least once in the past year.

If that survey had been taken with drivers on the Bruce Highway between Gympie and Brisbane I am certain - if everyone was being honest - the result would have been far more frightening.

Having recently become a grandparent, I find myself taking the trip south more often than ever before.

Well, ever since I was a teenager studying and working in Brisbane but coming home to the farm as often as I possibly could.

Back then, in the late 1980s, the Bruce Highway was a death trap. It was terrifying for a 17-year-old hayseed, and I can only thank god that my children are driving on a far, far safer version of the Bruce these days.

The road may be safer but the drivers are not.

Though I may be a nana now, I am no nana on the road. I stick to the speed limit of 110kph, or 100kph when it drops down about Caboolture, or 80kph at those monster roadworks just before the Caloundra turn-off.

But nobody else does.

Despite travelling tat 110kph, I am constantly and speedily passed by just about every other car. I literally feel like I am the only one sticking to the speed limit. I know my speedometer is right because it is a brand new car.

There are specifically 99 chevrons on the Bruce Highway south of Caloundra.

It truly is astonishing and aggravating. Where are the police to nab all these morons?

Here’s a tip for next state government, stick a speed camera every 10km along the Bruce Highway between Gympie and Brisbane and you will soon be raking in so much money you will be able to house the homeless and bring back free university education.

The RACQ’s 2020 Annual Road Safety Survey found, regardless of age or location, speeding was the most common fatal five behaviour engaged in by Queensland drivers.

Almost 90 per cent of drivers aged 18 to 24 years old admitted to speeding, and 75 percent of drivers aged 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 years old confessed to the potentially deadly behaviour.

It doesn’t matter what age you are, how experienced you are, where you’re travelling or at what time, speeding is dangerous.

Our state road toll is now at 183 compared to 151 at the same time last year.

The school holidays start tomorrow and there are going to be so many people on the road.

Please take care. And do not speed. It kills.