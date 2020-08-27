Menu
A Gympie man has been caught allegedly doing 154km/h on the Wide Bay Highway while three times the legal limit.
News

Speeding drink driver 3 times the limit on deadly rural road

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
27th Aug 2020 2:48 PM
A DRUNK driver is headed to court after being caught allegedly doing 154km/h on the Wide Bay Highway while three times the legal limit.

Goomeri Police picked up the 33-year-old Gympie man yesterday afternoon just after 2pm near Woolooga.

After a roadside breath test returned a BAC of .15 per cent he was charged with drink driving and will appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on October 1.

He was also fined $1245 and lost six points off his licence for exceeding the 100km/h speed limit by more than 40km/h.

