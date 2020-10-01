Menu
The speed limit on Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd was cut to 80km/h over safety issues.
News

Speed limit cut on key Mary Valley road

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 2:26 PM
DRIVERS on the Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd will be limited to 80km/h as the State moves to fix safety concerns.

The change to the key link road which runs through Carters Ridge and Tuchekoi amid community concern over the state of the roadside on the stretch and its crash history.

The limit was previously 100km/h.

“We’ve listened to the community and a reduced speed limit was endorsed by the Speed Management Committee following the review,” Transport and Main Roads regional director Kym Murphy said.

Google Maps, Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd in the Mary Valley.
“The committee recommended permanently reducing the limit from 100km/h to 80km/h.

“The new speed limit on Kenilworth Skyring Creek Road will be enforced between the Old Bruce Highway and north of Poulsen Road.

“I urge all motorists to observe the new speed signs and to always drive to conditions.”

The Speed Management Committee includes representatives from the Queensland Police Service, Gympie Regional Council and Transport and Main Roads.

