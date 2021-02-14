Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
This could be you at Imbil Bowls Club’s Speed Dating night next weekend. Picture: File
This could be you at Imbil Bowls Club’s Speed Dating night next weekend. Picture: File
Dating

SPEED DATING: Where you can meet that special someone

Kristen Camp
14th Feb 2021 4:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

If you’re sick of swiping your life away on dating apps, why not get out and meet someone face-to-face?

Next weekend, the Imbil Bowls Club are hosting a singles-only event where you could meet your next lover.

Kicking off at 7pm on Saturday February 20, ‘Speed dating in the valley’ will follow the traditional format where the ladies are seated and the gentleman move along the line.

CLICK HERE: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Organiser Cheryl Dwyer said each date will last for five minutes and questions will be provided for the not so confident singles.

“This will be our second speed dating night,” Ms Dwyer said.

“The first was a great success with five follow up dates and one relationship.”

The fabulous night of fun will include $10 cocktails and canapes with the proceeds going to Imbil Rail Park Inc.

The only requirement is that you have to be over 18 and pay a small entry fee of $15.

Anyone interested can contact Ms Dwyer on 0488 061 584.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Car crash into pole hospitalises one patient

        Premium Content BREAKING: Car crash into pole hospitalises one patient

        News Only one car was involved in the crash that happened in Gympie at 9:25am this morning

        Snake bite near Gympie sends one to hospital

        Premium Content Snake bite near Gympie sends one to hospital

        News The patient was taken to Gympie Hospital late last night following a bite to the...

        What Annastacia really thinks of Jackie Trad

        Premium Content What Annastacia really thinks of Jackie Trad

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk opens up on her regrets in office .

        Two injured teens flown to hospital after Teewah rollover

        Premium Content Two injured teens flown to hospital after Teewah rollover

        News Paramedics and two rescue helicopters were called to Teewah Beach following a...