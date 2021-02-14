SPEED DATING: Where you can meet that special someone

This could be you at Imbil Bowls Club’s Speed Dating night next weekend. Picture: File

If you’re sick of swiping your life away on dating apps, why not get out and meet someone face-to-face?

Next weekend, the Imbil Bowls Club are hosting a singles-only event where you could meet your next lover.

Kicking off at 7pm on Saturday February 20, ‘Speed dating in the valley’ will follow the traditional format where the ladies are seated and the gentleman move along the line.

Organiser Cheryl Dwyer said each date will last for five minutes and questions will be provided for the not so confident singles.

“This will be our second speed dating night,” Ms Dwyer said.

“The first was a great success with five follow up dates and one relationship.”

The fabulous night of fun will include $10 cocktails and canapes with the proceeds going to Imbil Rail Park Inc.

The only requirement is that you have to be over 18 and pay a small entry fee of $15.

Anyone interested can contact Ms Dwyer on 0488 061 584.

