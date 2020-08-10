‘Speechless’: 100 donors give $8000 for devastated family

Almost $8000 has been raised for the family of Imbil’s Jorn Gilbert, who tragically died following a car crash late last week. The organisers of the GoFundMe page say the support has left them ‘speechless’. Photo: Social media

THE tragic death of 21-year-old Jorn Gilbert continues to reverberate in the Mary Valley with a makeshift memorial erected at the site of a horror crash and almost $8000 raised for his family in a day.

Senior Constable Bill Greer said the loss of Mr Gilbert, who grew up in the area, attended school there and whose family was “well known”, had left the town reeling.

“It did hit pretty hard,” Const Greer said.

“Several teachers had to have the day off.”

A makeshift memorial has been erected at the scene of the fatal crash.

Mr Gilbert’s mother, a member of the Imbil fire brigade, was one of the first responders to the crash.

“It hits home a lot more for everyone involved when it’s one of their own,” Const Greer said.

Eyewitnesses said she helped cut her son from the wreckage; he was then flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition with severe head and chest injuries.

Police announced his death on Saturday.

A makeshift memorial for Mr Gilbert has been erected at the site of the crash; flowers, images and words in tribute have been left by friends, family and community members.

Family, friends and the community have left their own tributes at the scene.

A GoFundMe page for funeral expenses has raised almost $8000 in one day thanks to the help of almost 100 donors.

Fundraiser organiser Hayley Machen said the outpouring of support “has left us speechless”.

“I don’t think any of us expected this amount of support,” she said in a post on the fundraising page.

“To have reached the goal in under 12 hours has left us speechless.

“To all the people who have donated so far (and I cannot emphasise this enough) thank you all so very much.

“It’s such a beautiful feeling to be apart of this amazing community.”

Mr Gilbert grew up and went to school in Imbil. Photo: Social media

Investigations into the crash are ongoing, and it is expected to be several months before any findings are released by the coroner.

Const. Greer said he could not comment on the circumstances surrounding the crash, but urged people to remember the seriousness of getting into a car either as a driver or passenger and to be aware “just how dangerous it is” and “how important it is to pay attention”.