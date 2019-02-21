Frenzy over Woolies’ Disney secret

Could a Disney collectables craze be heading out way? Picture: Facebook

SUPERMARKET heavyweight Coles sent Aussie families into a frenzy with the release of a fresh collectables campaign earlier this month.

And now, it seems Woolies is planing to take on its biggest competition with a top-secret new craze of its own.

Mysterious cardboard cut-outs hinting at the new campaign have been popping up at Woolies stores around the country.

The cut-outs - which strongly resemble iconic Disney character Mickey Mouse - bear the words: "The magic arrives on 27th Feb" and is accompanied by a number of question marks, adding to the drama.

A Woolworths spokeswoman remained tight-lipped about the possible new campaign when contacted by news.com.au today.

However, she did confirm the grocery giant had "some magic coming to our customers soon", and that shoppers should "stay tuned for further details".

Pictures of the cut-outs have been circulating on social media, including on Facebook groups dedicated to Coles and Woolworths collectables, such as the Coles, Woolworths and other collections group.

Speculation has run wild over what the campaign, which is due to launch next Wednesday, will involve.

However, one Facebook user claimed "rumour has it as Disney-themed Scrabble tiles".

It's not the first time Woolworths has run a successful collectable program.

Similar campaigns run in the past include Woolworths' Marvel Heroes Super Discs in 2017 and Woolworths' Dominos Stars in 2015.

Meanwhile, families are already going crazy for Coles Stikeez, a partnership between Coles and the Healthy Kids Association, which arrived on February 13 - hot off the heels of the company's wildly successful Little Shop program.

Just hours after launching, complete Stikeez sets were being sold on platforms such as eBay for staggering prices, with one sporting a massive $500 price tag.

Stikeez - and the associated Coles Fresh Rainbow Challenge - is designed to encourage Aussie kids to eat more fresh produce by making healthy eating fun, with 24 mini fruit and vegie characters to collect.

Customers can receive one free collectable for every $30 they spend in store.

Some are named after actual Coles producers, such as Marie the Mango representing Marie Piccone from Manbulloo in the Northern Territory, Carlo the Cucumber inspired by Carlo Pippo from Fresh at Heart in Ballina, NSW, and Sunny the Strawberry which symbolises Sunny Ridge Strawberry Farm in Main Ridge, Victoria.