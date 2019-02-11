Menu
Mitchell Forrester took this amazing photo of a series of lightning bolts from a storm that passed over Yamba on Saturday.
Spectacular picture as storm goes in a snap

Adam Hourigan
11th Feb 2019 10:43 AM
THE lightning that flashed across the Clarence on Saturday night has been captured by a Yamba photographer in a spectacular snap.

Mitchell Forrester said he noticed a flash of lightning outside his loungeroom window and quick went to check the radar.

"I dashed over the road to the Marina and captured the storm as it approached Yamba," he said.

Mr Forrester took 10 eight second exposures which were then stacked together to create the final image.

"(There's nothing liek a powerful cell sweeping through," he said.

"It seemed to move slowly between Maclean and Yamba. I sat by the riverbank with my girlfriend watching the light show for half an hour before the storm reached Yamba.

And while many again looked to the storm for relief from current dry conditions, the storm only produced 4.2mm of rain in Yamba.

Rain is predicted for later in the week with falls of up to 10m expected on Thursday in Yamba.

