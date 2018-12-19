Specialists confirm Gympie's library has deadly fibre

The discovery of asbestos in the Gympie library has forced the building to be shut indefinitely.

THIS year's Christmas break is off to a bad start for Gympie's book lovers with the discovery of asbestos at the library forcing the building to shut indefinitely.

Specialists have confirmed the deadly fibre present in the building's tiles, but no trace of it has been found in the air.

It was found while the room was undergoing construction work on Monday, forcing an evacuation.

"While the works were being completed tiles containing asbestos were disturbed,” a Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said.

"As a result the facility was immediately closed to ensure the safety of employees and members of the public who use the facility.”

Further testing is now being done to identify how to make the building safe.

Until then, she said, the library is closed.

Fencing is being put up around the library, and more testing, asbestos removal and decontamination occurs is to be done over the next few weeks.

She said the council hopes to have confirmed a re-opening date by early next year.

"While it is not ideal to close the region's main library while the work is carried out, it is the utmost importance to ensure all public spaces are safe and welcoming to our community,” she said.

Until then, the cancelled Deck the Halls session is being combined with the Gift of Gifts wrapping session at the Civic Centre today from 10.30-11.30am.

No late fees will be incurred to those with outstanding loans, which should not be returned until notified.

All other regional libraries are open as planned.

"The council would like to thank the community for their patience, while further testing and removal and decontamination occurs.

"Persons in attendance at the Gympie Library on 17 December 2018 can contact the council if they have any concerns.”