Specialist centre part of Private Hospital closure fallout

WAIT AND SEE: Healthe Care is exploring the future of the Gympie Diagnostic and Specialist Centre ahead of the closure of the Gympie Private Hospital. Scott Kovacevic

THE closure of Gympie's Private Hospital next month is not yet signalling the death knell of the region's specialist services next door.

Although the future of the Gympie Specialist and Diagnostic Centre is unconfirmed a spokeswoman for Healthe Care said for the time being it would remain business as usual.

"At this stage current tenants within the Gympie Specialist and Diagnostic Centre will be able to continue in their current arrangements,” she said.

The consulting rooms are part of a lease Healthe Care has with property owners Heathley Asset Management.

She said HC is working with Heathley on an alternative around that lease.

"Heathley Asset Management Limited will continue to explore other healthcare opportunities to maintain the delivery of health services to the community of Gympie,” she said.

A spokeswoman for dermatologist Dr Godfrey Wagner, one of the visiting specialists who operates from the centre, said they had bookings up until the middle of the year and expected them to be fulfilled.

The closure of Gympie Private Hospital was announced last week.

Healthe Care said difficulty attracting medical staff, growing competition and the cost of keeping the hospital to an expected standard were at fault.

A Gympie Hospital spokeswoman said the public service would do what it could to help offset the impact of GPH's shutdown.

"SCHHS will reach out to management of Healthe Care over the coming days to identify how we can support a safe closure and ensure continuity of care for those patients impacted by this decision,” she said.

"Gympie Hospital has enjoyed a collaborative and professional relationship with the hard-working staff of the private hospital for many years and our thoughts are with them during what will be a difficult period of transition.”

And although the South Burnett Regional Council took over their region's private hospital after it closed in 2015, a Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said this option was not on the table here.

The GPH freehold had reportedly been part of a Pulse Health sale and lease back in 2015 for $6.3 million.

Healthe Care bought GPH when it acquired the Pulse Health group portfolio in 2017, and took over the hospital's operations.