Special movie screening kickstarts huge weekend for Goomeri
TO HELP build the festival buzz, Gympie Regional Council and The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival are inviting members of the public to a special movie screening in the Heritage Listed Goomeri Hall of Memory tonight.
The all-ages event will be held at 6pm at the Goomeri Hall of Memory, 17 Boonara Street, Goomeri.
Starring Brie Larson and Donald Sutherland, Basmati Blues is a story about a young scientist who is sent to India to sell genetically modified rice, but has a change of heart when she discovers that the project will destroy the farmers she was supposedly sent to help.
Instead, she teams up with a local farmer and together they try to save the day.
Refreshments will be provided by The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival or BYO snacks and dinner.
This is an unsupervised event.
For more information about movies around the region, please contact Gympie Regional Council on 1300 307 800 or check out Council's Movies in the Park page at www.gympie.qld.gov.au/moviesinthepark.