Special honour for top Gympie fundraisers

Woolworths Gympie Team members Thalia Stringer and Tia Schiffke were congratulated on their outstanding fundraising efforts for the Children's Hospital Foundation. JENELLE STAFFORD

WOOLWORTHS Gympie team members Thalia Stringer and Tia Schiffke have both been recognised for their fantastic efforts raising much-needed funds for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

In addition to state wide fundraising events like Telethon and the Regional Wall-Token Appeal, Tia has championed fundraising efforts for sausage sizzles, lucky dip prizes and barbecue activities, while Thalia has also championed fundraising efforts in her community through in-store raffles.

Like many of the fundraising teams, they both have a passion for supporting sick kids and the Children's Hospital Foundation, helping to raise over $24,000 for the foundation in 2017.

"Seeing where the money goes and the impact it has on sick kids is why we're so motivated to raise important funds for the Children's Hospital Foundation,” said Tia.

"We have an amazing team at Woolworths Gympie who place a big emphasis on fundraising. We will walk around the centre and make sure all of our customers are aware of how they can help the local community,” said Thalia.

Thalia also said knowing that the funds raised are helping sick kids is the key motivator.

"When we do activities like the Regional Wall Token appeal we see the kids who are benefitting from our hard work and we know that it's all going to a good cause and straight back into our local community.”

Tia and Thalia were both part of a wider celebration of community spirit as the top Woolworths team member fundraisers across the state came together this week for the Woolworths Thank You Day - an annual event to honour outstanding fundraisers and the incredible impact they have on their local community on behalf of the Children's Hospital Foundation.

All fundraising initiatives throughout the year go directly back into the community through the local hospitals and support much needed resources such as vital medical equipment, life-saving research and support programs for families.

Children's Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Officer Rosie Simpson thanked staff for their passion and continued support.

"We are over the moon with the results from the last year and are incredibly excited to see what we can achieve with Woolworths this year,” Ms Simpson said.

"Thanks to the efforts of people like Tia and Thalia, and the entire Woolworths team, we have been able to provide invaluable support to sick kids and their families.”

The partnership between Woolworths and The Children's Hospital Foundation has been in operation for 31 years and has raised $51 million in life-changing funds.