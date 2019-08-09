Special Gympie region segment on The Living Room tonight

GYMPIE regions favourite strawberry farm - Cooloola Berries - will feature on The Living Room on Network 10 tonight.

The small scale, destination strawberry farm and cafe owned and run by Jason and Kim Lewis was visited by celebrity chef Miguel Maestre to film a segment for the Friday night lifestyle show, Food With Miguel Maestre.

Cooloola Berries with Living Roof chef Miguel Maestre

Miguel picked strawberries at Cooloola Berries and was then filmed making Strawberry Cheesecake.

The Living Room a quad triple award-winner of the Logie Award for Most Popular Lifestyle Program, in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The show delves into a range of lifestyle issues including renovations, travel (and pet advice), and cooking, and also includes special guests and engaging studio banter each episode.

Cooloola Berries Jason and Kim Lewis with Living Room chef Miguel Maestre

It is hosted by Amanda Keller, with the co-presenters being Barry Du Bois, Chris Brown, and Miguel Maestre.

Each week the team is joined by a studio audience of around 60 people with a mixture of live and pre-recorded content presented.

The Living Room is filmed at Network 10 Studios in Pyrmont, a suburb in Sydney's inner-city.

The show is premiered at 7:30 pm every Friday on Network 10.

HERE IS MIGUEL'S RECIPE FOR STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

Prep time - 20 minutes

Chilling time - 1hr 10m to overnight

Serves - 14-16

Ingredients

Biscuit base

300g shortbread biscuits

75g unsalted butter, softened plus extra to grease

Flowers from 2 sprigs of fresh lavender or ¼ tsp dried lavender flowers (or other dried herb)

75g strawberry jam

Juice of ½ lemon

Filling

750g cream cheese

¾ cup icing sugar

1 vanilla bean, split lengthways, seeds scraped

Zest of 1 lemon

300mL double cream

Topping

500g strawberries, cut in half, with green top on one half of the strawberry

Method

Grease a 26cm (10 inch) spring form tin with butter.

Using a food processor blitz shortbread, butter and lavender to a coarse crumb.

Press the mixture into the bottom of the springform tin, forming an even layer. Use the flat base of a jar/glass to flatten the crumb layer.

Mix jam and lemon juice together until smooth.

Spread evenly on top of the shortbread layer and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile beat cream cheese together with icing sugar, vanilla and lemon zest. Gradually add double cream, whisking until combined.

Remove cake base from fridge and spread filling over jam layer, smoothing top out with a spatula. Set in fridge for at least an hour or overnight.

