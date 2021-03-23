Special Gympie event aims to help fight climate change

Renewable energy will be one of the big displays at Nelson Reserve on April 17. Supplied.

Envirotech Day Gympie will be held on April 17 from 9am-3pm in Nelson Reserve.

It will display a range of technologies to counter human induced climate change.

A flier for the event says that “as consumers, every person and business is contributing to human induced climate change, adversely impacting human societies and the natural environment”.

“In Australia, climate change is contributing to droughts, flooding rain, severe storms, coastal erosion and inundation, bushfires and heatwaves,” the press release states.

“All of these result in the destruction of property, livelihoods, infrastructure and lives.

“Ecologically, we have seen climate change linked to coral reef bleaching, kelp forests reducing in range, large areas of forest being impacted by fire and species threatened with extinction. Our society has largely ignored warnings by scientists predicting the increasing frequency of severe climatic events for 50 years. Now, the need to act is urgent.

“Opportunities exist to adopt a range of technologies to counter the effects of climate change. Envirotech Day Gympie shows these technologies in the following areas:

Renewable energy: Solar and wind generation, will be represented for both households and businesses. Supporting technologies; battery storage, energy management systems, virtual power plants and power purchasing agreements will also be present.

Envirotech Day will be in Nelson Reserve on April 17.

Electric Vehicles: A wide range of makes and models of both Battery Electric and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles will be present. The Australia Electric Vehicle Association has arrange a drive to the Event so EV from Gold Coast and Brisbane will gather in Nelson Reserve from around 10 am. As well there will be household charging stations that maximise the use of solar generation, manage the time of charging to minimise energy cost, and enable the vehicle battery to sustain households during blackout or disasters.

Waste and Recycling: It‘s all in the packaging – what we consume becomes our waste and it starts at the shops. Doing the right thing is the best way to reduce waste. Although the majority of our waste generated today can be reused or recycled through many different outlets, sadly this is not the case and a lot of recyclable materials end up in Landfill wasting valuable non-renewable natural resources and costing ratepayers.

Building energy efficient structures: As our climate warms, there is opportunity for new homes to be designed with the future climate in mind. Homes built to a higher standard than the minimum NatHERS 6 stars, may cost more to build but they make lifetime cost savings through reduced energy use to cool, heat, light and cook. New home owners can consider higher NatHERS star ratings to minimise their ongoing costs of ownership. One of the largest factors in household energy use is the size of houses. A tiny house will be present to provide a contrast to the usual house perceptions.

Water: Water use and conservation in this dry continent is more important as a hotter environment results in less inflow to storage systems, making saving water more important. On site filtration and reuse is one way for most businesses to do this. Composting toilets use no water and produce compost suitable for use around the garden. Both save water, reducing your water bills.

Agriculture: This industry occupies the largest area of the nation. The management of this estate to conserve and produce is vital to our society. Extensive area management is promoted by Landcare; with best practices also rebuilding the soil carbon store lost during clearing and by poor management practices.. The use of bats and bees to assist intensive managed areas to be more productive and use less pesticides are on display. Retention of natural vegetation is essential to protect natural habitats to host our wildlife.

The adoption of these technologies by our community will have a positive benefit to those who do so, as they reduce their expenditure. The community will also benefit, as these technologies also mitigate the impacts of global warming by reducing the use of natural resources and reducing emissions from fossil fuels, the key driver of human induced climate change.