Gympie Regional Councils’ emergency COVID-19 meeting will be live-streamed.
Special COVID-19 council meeting to be live-streamed

scott kovacevic
23rd Mar 2020 3:26 PM
NATIONWIDE measures to try and contain the coronavirus pandemic will be felt at tomorrow’s council meeting with the event to be live-streamed for public safety.

The meeting will be streamed on the council’s Facebook page from 9am until it finishes.

Community as numbers will be restricted due to new social distancing rules, handed down by the Federal Government.

The council special meeting called by Mayor Mick Curran is to consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the region.

Due to the social distancing rules, numbers of attendees will be highly reduced and limited to councillors, limited local media and critical council staff.

“We really encourage community members who wish to listen to the discussion of councillors to not attend as unfortunately we will not have seats available, and we do not wish to have to send people away,” CEO Bernard Smith said.

“However, the reality is, due to the social distancing rules, we will have no choice.

To ensure that the public can listen and understand the councillors’ discussion and any decisions made, we will live stream to our Facebook page.”

Councillors, council staff and media seating arrangements will also be moved to ensure social distancing is upheld.

