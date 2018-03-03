Special birthday celebration planned for today

SLIME CRIME: The Majestic Slime Queen Bella O'Toole will be at the Gympie Regional Gallery's 20th birthday celebration with colourful, glittery slime.

SLIME CRIME: The Majestic Slime Queen Bella O'Toole will be at the Gympie Regional Gallery's 20th birthday celebration with colourful, glittery slime. Contributed

"IT'S THE gallery's birthday today and we want you to celebrate with us," a spokeswoman for the Gympie Regional Gallery said.

Come on down to the gallery today, from 10am-2pm for a huge fun-filled day of music and creativity.

Have you ever tried to juggle?

Meet Terry the Great from All Star Fish Entertainment and join in one of his impromptu circus skills workshops.

Terry has been travelling around the world entertaining and mystifying people for over 17 years and he especially loves teaching people how to do tricks.

Terry the Great from All Star Fish Entertainment will hold circus skills workshops. LEEROY TODD

Many artists are helping to celebrate the birthday by sharing their skills.

Make a clay monster with the ladies from Cooloola Potters, or try your hand at making a mono-print using coloured ink, leaves, and the gallery's big printing press with members of the Gallery Printmaking Group.

Bella O'Toole AKA The Majestic Slime Queen is bringing her colourful glittery "slime" to play with.

Bella has been making her slime for about six months.

Bella says she got into it because it was a bit of a trend over the internet and now she really enjoys making it "because it's lots of fun and there's different types you can make".

There's fluffy slime, cloud slime, clear slime, crunchy slime and she will be bringing some of these along today.

Volunteers Amy and Jean will show how to make a beautiful patterned tree using stencils and a light box and you can laugh yourself silly while changing your face on an iPad with the app Snow.

Don't forget to bring your friends and join in the interactive activities brought to Gympie by the Queensland Art Gallery I Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA).

Me, Myselfie and I is self-directed and invites young visitors to explore a representation of the "self" and consider different ways of creating your own portraits.

Regular Art Stars for kids will be on from 10am - 12noon and everyone will start a huge painted mural garden around the walls.

Come and join Leesa, Sandra and all the kids to add your own personal touch.

Cutting of the gallery's 20th birthday cake will happen at 2pm, followed by the opening of two exhibitions which honour all the volunteers who have shaped the gallery over the years.

These exhibitions will continue to be on view until March 24.

Live music will create a party feel with food stalls and drinks available.

Then from 2.30pm-6pm the party continues on the gallery veranda with live folk music from the Barleyshakes who are an energetic and harmonic Celtic band.

Try your hand at life drawing with charcoal between 3pm-5pm with a burlesque model.

Tasty tapas will be available and a cash bar will be operating.

Gympie Regional Gallery is situated at 39 Nash St, just up the hill from Coles. For more information, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au or call 54810733.