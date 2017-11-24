Speaking for the little birds - Jenny Stolberg flies north

FOR THE BIRDS: Jenny Stolberg is international guest speaker at one of the world's biggest bird shows.

FOR THE BIRDS: Jenny Stolberg is international guest speaker at one of the world's biggest bird shows. Renee Albrecht

Jenny Stolberg: Jenny Stolberg heading to France

IF JENNY Stolberg uses the expression "a little bird told me,” it might be closer to the truth than you might think.

Little birds might not be telling her what to say on the international stage next month, but they will certainly be the inspiration for her guest of honour role at one of the biggest bird shows in the world.

Mrs Stolberg will be flying around a fair bit of the world to deliver her message to the international cage bird community.

After 30 years of breeding finches, small parrots, budgerigars, quail and doves, she is off to France to address a huge crowd at one of the world's big bird shows, to be held in Colmar, France in coming weeks.

Her role as the show's international speaker is a well-earned privilege for the woman who has bred Australian native zebra finches for the Queensland team, doing her bit towards making finches "the most exhibited bird in the world”.

In the wild the Australian native birds tend to be grey, with some mutations, but a wide range of colours has been achieved by breeders all over the world.

The Colmar show is a big step up in the bird breeding world, even for someone as closely associated with the art of showing birds.

"I manage the Gympie Show bird pavilion and we show about 250 boxes of birds.

"The Ipswich Festival of Feathers is probably the biggest in Australia, with 700 and 800 birds.

"But Colmar will have 8500 cages of birds on show,” Jenny said at her Gympie home and multi-species aviary this week.

"Just to see so many birds will be amazing.”

Jenny's husband Geoff, also a bird breeding and showing enthusiast, says it is hard to grasp the logistical effort involved in bringing so many exhibitors and their birds together.

And that does not count all the other exhibitions also being held, with cats, reptiles and fish all among the animals on show.

"All the cages are disposable and are brought in collapsed and assembled on the spot. It is a very big exhibition area serviced by a series of buildings and a huge car park.

"We've had a lot of support from Gympie Mayor Mick Curran, who is our patron, and we will meet the mayor of Liginiac region.”

Jenny says her video presentation owes much to the help of people like Jenny McIntosh and Cr Daryl Dodt.