Speakers to support Steiner education in Mary Valley

SUPPORT: Happiness coach Kylie Dean will talk about Steiner Inspired Big Visioning at the third Mary Valley/Gympie Steiner School group at Pie Creek Hall on Monday. Renee Albrecht

THREE speakers will add their support to Steiner-inspired education for the Mary Valley at the third meeting of the Mary Valley/Gympie Steiner School group at Pie Creek Hall on Monday, December 11 from 5-7pm.

At 5pm, Jonathon Anstock will present an overview of possibilities for the proposed school. Mr Anstock is an educator of more than 45 years, ex-Steiner teacher, Steiner advocate, Protecting Childhood advocate, author, child development therapist and counsellor.

At 5.20pm, and overview of primary Steiner education and homeschooling will be given by Tim Nixon, who has been a Steiner teacher for 13 years and is currently teaching class 5 at Noosa Pengari Steiner School.

Mr Nixon and his teacher wife homeschool their four children.

At 5.50pm, local happiness coach Kylie Dean will talk about Steiner Inspired Big Visioning.

Ms Dean recently returned from America where she visited or connected with three Steiner inspired schools and ventures - a day/boarding farm school for senior students called High Mowing , a community of care called Ploughshare Farm in New Hampshire, and Hawthorne Valley, a farming community encompassing Steiner/Waldorf kindergarten, primary and high school.

A Q&A plus Who wants what and what could happen? open forum will begin at 6.20pm.

For more information email jonathan@teachthechildrenwell.com.au..