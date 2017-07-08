Speak up for our heritage

AS WE continue to grow as a city, question marks are hanging over pieces of Gympie heritage.

The Albert Park grandstand, the Memorial Pool building and the Old Gympie Railway Station overpass could all be swept up in the modernisation of those three key areas.

As a born and bred Gympie-ite, and naturally sentimental one, I don't want to see these things disappear.

They make Gympie.

And yes, we are building bigger and better infrastructure that is catering to a growing local and visiting community, but we don't want to throw the baby out with the bath water.

Part of Gympie's charm is the quaint, historical and retro pieces of architecture that have weaved themselves into the landscape over 150 years.

It's a reminder of where we have come from and a comfort to those who grew up here that despite the big changes, just like Gold Rush official Jan Collins said, we're still the same Gympie at heart.

But while we may not have control as individuals on what happens to these pieces of heritage, I urge anyone who feels strongly about anything they believe is worth preserving to speak up.

It might mean more money needs to be spent, but some things are worth it. The region can move ahead without tearing everything down.