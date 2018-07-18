Spate of break-ins has this Gympie school on the lookout

HIGH ALERT: Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey at the entrance to the school.

IT'S not an issue Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey has often faced, but three recent break and enters on the Cootharaba Road school grounds has the surrounding community on high alert.

Mr Lanskey said the unspecified number of offenders had smashed windows on campus to gain "quick access” to staff and class rooms before "get(ting) out as quickly as possible”.

"The destruction of property is the concern here, it has created an inconvenience for staff and students trying to go about their business in the new school term,” he said.

"We have a range of security measures in place and we're working very closely with Gympie Police to identify the people responsible.”

Gympie Police District Crime Prevention Coordinator Deb Wruck urged locals to "be on the lookout for any suspicious behaviour, unusual vehicles or people” on or near school grounds.

"The school has been forcefully broken into multiple times between June and July, offenders targeting the two areas of the school, causing expensive damage to windows and buildings for little gain,” Senior Constable Wruck said.

"The school has received advice from State Government Security who have been out to assess the school and improvements have already been made to security.

"Police have increased patrols in the school and surrounding streets to catch these offenders, it's only a matter of time.

"After school time the school grounds are not a public area, ... and if found on the grounds you can be charged with trespassing.

"Please remind your children that it is out of bounds ... unless private arrangements have been made with the school prior.”

Senior Constable Wruck said it was important the community assisted police to "keep a watch after hours and in the school holidays when offenders become more active”.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

