Sparks fly as cops chase car with 'no tyres' on Bruce Hwy

A driver has reportedly fled south along the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File

REPORTS are streaming in that police are involved in a wild Bruce Highway pursuit of a driver heading towards the Coast at 150km/h with "no tyres".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman did not confirm if police were involved in the chase, but said officers were "monitoring" the car.

Witnesses have reported the car has no tyres and is creating "sparks" on the tar as it flees south to the Sunshine Coast.

It was last spotted on the Bruce Highway past the Cooroy exit

More to come.