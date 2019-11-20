Menu
A driver has reportedly fled south along the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Sparks fly as cops chase car with 'no tyres' on Bruce Hwy

Ashley Carter
20th Nov 2019 1:58 PM
REPORTS are streaming in that police are involved in a wild Bruce Highway pursuit of a driver heading towards the Coast at 150km/h with "no tyres".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman did not confirm if police were involved in the chase, but said officers were "monitoring" the car.

Witnesses have reported the car has no tyres and is creating "sparks" on the tar as it flees south to the Sunshine Coast.

It was last spotted on the Bruce Highway past the Cooroy exit

More to come.

