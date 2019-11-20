Sparks fly as cops chase car with ‘no tyres’ on Bruce Hwy

POLICE Media have been unable to confirm at this stage, but there have been reports of a police chase through the inner streets of Gympie near Gympie High School, Tozer Street, through to the Monkland and the Bruce Highway.

Reports have been streaming in that police are now involved in a wild Bruce Highway pursuit of a driver heading towards the Coast at 150km/h with “no tyres”.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman did not confirm if police were involved in the chase, but said officers were “monitoring” the car.

Witnesses have reported the car has no tyres and is creating “sparks” on the tar as it flees south tof Gympie.

It was last spotted on the Bruce Highway past the Cooroy exit